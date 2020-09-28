'Hoping 2020 Does a Rahul Tewatia': Rajathan Royals' New Twitter Bio is the Motivation We All Needed

Rahul Tewatia's insane innings against KXIP on Sunday in Sharjah has raised hopes among his franchise Rajasthan Royals that there is still something good we can expect to come out of 2020.

Nine months ago, the world entered 2020 with new hopes and dreams to accomplish. But as time passed by, one question was raised in unison: how to Ctrl + Z this year?

If Amazon fires, cyclones, frequent earthquakes weren't enough already, coronavirus pandemic came along and stalled anything and everything in its path. Flights, offices, shops were shuttered. Humans were (still are) confined to homes. All the major events were postponed indefinitely. Cricket carnival IPL got pushed further and further.

Also Read: Internet's New Meme 'My Plans vs 2020' Accurately Sums up Our Feelings About Coronavirus

Fortunately for the cricket lovers, the action is back on the field in UAE making people forget about their woes even if for a brief moment.

Making the most of it, Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals on Sunday proved "anything is possible"-- a tagline coined by the netizens to describe year 2020 -- when he exploded against Kings XI Punjab when it mattered the most.

Chasing a stiff target of 224, Rajasthan Royals needed 51 from the last three overs. Many believed the game was over but they were in for a surprise.

Also Read: 'Rahul Tewatia IPL Salary': What Indians Googled After Rajasthan Royals Player Turned into Overnight Star

The 27-year-old left-handed batsman sent Sheldon Cottrell for 5 sixes in the 18th over, and the required runs on the board came down to 21 in 12 deliveries in a flash. Tewatia who was initially struggling to middle the ball ended up with 53 of 31 deliveries that consisted of 7 maximums. In the end, Royals emerged as the winners and Tewatia's heroics became the top trending topic of Indian Internet on Monday morning.

Also Read: KXIP's 'Sad Will Smith' Meme After Rahul Tewatia Storm Sums Up the Biggest Upset in IPL History

But what if 2020 turned on its head like the RR vs KXIP encounter did and was a li'l nicer to mankind? Only two months are left for this year to end but we can all still hope. So did Tewatia's optimistic franchise Rajasthan Royals who changed their Twitter bio following his crucial innings.

"Hoping 2020 does a Rahul Tewatia," read Rajasthan Royals' bio.

The bio update did not go unnoticed on Twitter.

Tewatia, a leg-spinner from Haryana, made his debut in first-class cricket in 2013. Tewatia started out his IPL journey in 2014 with Rajasthan Royals. The spinner was a part of RR squad in 2015 before he was bought by the KXIP franchise in 2017. After playing a couple of years with the Delhi side, Rajasthan Royals decided to bring the Sunday night hero back to the camp.