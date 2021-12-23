Horrific 'Blood Eagle' Ritual by Vikings for Torture Could Have Actually Happened, Says Study

Was the blood eagle ritual of the Vikings real? It could be, if you agree to a recent study. Researchers believe that one of the brutal rituals followed by the Nordic warrior tribe might not be just a myth but rooted in anatomical practicalities.

Published in the journal Speculum: A Journal of Medieval Studies, the study led by researchers from the University of Iceland and Keele University in England, has found that the infamous blood eagle ritual which the Vikings performed on their most hated enemies was practically possible.

If you have watched the 2019 horror thriller movie Midsommar by Ari Aster, you may remember one of the scenes from the climax of the movie where Simon was hung from the ceiling with his lungs extracted outside the body from his back. This is known as the blood eagle ritual which according to the recent study involved carving the victim’s back open and cutting their ribs away from their spine before the lungs were pulled out. The final movement of the lungs on display on the outspread ribs would resemble the movement of a bird’s wings, which defines the eagle in the name.

Blood eagle is a ritual method of execution in Viking societies"The victims were placed in a prone position, their ribs severed from the spine with a sharp tool, and their lungs pulled through the opening to create a pair of "wings". pic.twitter.com/CDN1nkGLcp — Expat in Poland 🇵🇱 (@BasedPoland2) October 21, 2020

La muerte de Simon está basada en un ritual vikingo llamado “blood eagle” (águila sangrienta), en el que se le separan las costillas y se le sacan los pulmones hacia afuera para crear la apariencia de alas. Durante todo ese proceso, el sujeto se encuentra vivo, como Simon. pic.twitter.com/qlUlxTldtQ— Spider-Lucas 🕸️ (@lucvalli) June 25, 2020

Study co-authors Monte Gates and Heidi Fuller, both medical scientists at Keele University, and lead author Luke John Murphy, a historian of religion at the University of Iceland, used modern knowledge of anatomy and physiology and reassessed the nine medieval accounts of the ritual. The team investigated what effect a blood eagle would have had on the human body and they found that the procedure itself would be difficult but was not impossible to perform, even with the technology of the time.

According to their statement in The Conversation, researchers mentioned that their study led them to suspect the involvement of a particular type of Viking spearhead that could have been used as a makeshift tool to open the rib cage from the back.

The researchers also suspect that the special weapon used for the ritual might even be depicted on a stone monument on the Swedish island of Gotland, where a scene carved into the stone depicts something close to a blood eagle or a similar execution.

The study goes on to prove that Viking warriors were brutal and took pride in flaunting their victims’ mutilated bodies.

