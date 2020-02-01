Horrific Video of Raging Bushfires Chasing Australian Firefighters Will Leave You Gasping for Air

The unfathomable speed at which the Australian bushfires are spreading has been captured by a new video shared on Facebook. The video shows how the raging bushfire completely overwhelmed a firefighting crew in less than three minutes.

A video posted on Facebook by the Dunmore Rural Fire Brigade from January 4, showed the moment the Currowan Fire swept through an area in Shoalhaven.

The video was posted alongside a lengthy caption, which highlighted how fast the fire spread. The Dunmore Rural Fire Brigade posted, "Timely reminder how quick a fire can impact under a southerly wind which hits 10 minutes earlier than forecasted," before adding, “The crew continues for another 9 minutes on the ground bringing a massive positive outcome, with a complete safe crew, protected truck and property saved.”

In the clip, firefighters can be seen setting up to protect property in the Tomerong area when suddenly a southerly wind hit, pushing the fire through the trees and on to the road.

The footage shows the crew hastily leaving before the entire area gets engulfed in flames as " Day turns to night," and an "ember attack commences."

Turns out, one firetruck was left behind with a dashcam camera to capture the moment the flames overtook the area.

The Fire Brigade reminded people to adhere to "warnings when given from the appropriate services as this is not a pleasant place to be when a fire impacts at any time, especially at short notice."

