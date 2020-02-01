Horrific Video of Raging Bushfires Chasing Australian Firefighters Will Leave You Gasping for Air
In the clip, firefighters can be seen setting up to protect property in the Tomerong area when suddenly a southerly wind hit, pushing the fire through the trees and on to the road.
Australian bushfires | Dunmore Rural Fire Brigade / Facebook.
The unfathomable speed at which the Australian bushfires are spreading has been captured by a new video shared on Facebook. The video shows how the raging bushfire completely overwhelmed a firefighting crew in less than three minutes.
A video posted on Facebook by the Dunmore Rural Fire Brigade from January 4, showed the moment the Currowan Fire swept through an area in Shoalhaven.
The video was posted alongside a lengthy caption, which highlighted how fast the fire spread. The Dunmore Rural Fire Brigade posted, "Timely reminder how quick a fire can impact under a southerly wind which hits 10 minutes earlier than forecasted," before adding, “The crew continues for another 9 minutes on the ground bringing a massive positive outcome, with a complete safe crew, protected truck and property saved.”
The footage shows the crew hastily leaving before the entire area gets engulfed in flames as " Day turns to night," and an "ember attack commences."
Turns out, one firetruck was left behind with a dashcam camera to capture the moment the flames overtook the area.
The Fire Brigade reminded people to adhere to "warnings when given from the appropriate services as this is not a pleasant place to be when a fire impacts at any time, especially at short notice."
