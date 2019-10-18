Horrific Video Reveals Monkeys, Dogs Crying and Screaming Inside Lab

Warning: Graphic and disturbing content.

Distressing video footage, that has gone viral, shows monkeys and dogs tied to metal harnesses, kept in tiny containers. and strapped to seats while they desperately try to free themselves.

The video was secretly shot by an animal-protection agency reportedly inside a German laboratory. It has naturally sparked controversy on social media.

The video was shot as part of an investigation, which was carried out by London-based animal-rights advocacy firm Cruelty-Free International (CFI) in association with SOKO Tierschutz, a German animal-rights' organisation at the Laboratory of Pharmacology and Toxicology (LPT).

LPT, a family-owned contract-based firm, carries out "toxicity testing" on animals in a process to prepare products for pharmaceutical and agro-chemical industries around the world. The products need to meet the requirements of government and regulatory bodies.

The video that was released on the official website of Cruelty-Free International, reveals the ill-treatment that's carried on monkeys, dogs, rabbits and cats who are then left to suffer in agony.

The experiments include forceful feeding and injection of poisons inside the animal bodies to measure the level of a 'safe' dose for humans. While it's carried out, the footage shows, the animals yelp and jump desperately, to be freed from the cages and instruments.

Warning: Graphic and disturbing content

Friedrich Mülln, the undercover agent from Soko Tierschutz told Mirror.uk, "The animals were even still waggling their tails when they were being taken to be killed, the dogs were desperate for human contact".

According to CFI, the animals are made to consume an amount of these substances which lead to various physical ailments such as vomiting, internal bleeding, fever etc and no pain relief is ever produced.

In many cases, it also proves to be fatal.

As reported by the Metro.uk, the animals were also kept in horrific conditions.

Michelle Thew, Chief Executive of Cruelty Free International stated, “Our investigation has uncovered appalling animal suffering, inadequate care, poor practices and breaches of European and German law. We are calling for the LPT to be closed."

He further added that every year, animals in Europe are secretly subjected to such gruesome experiments.

The organisation has urged the concerned authorities to review and investigate the matter closely and put a bar on such toxicity testings carried in the laboratories.

An online petition in this regard has also been started demanding the closing down of LPT.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.