Horrifying: 39-Feet Long Whale Crushed, Dragged Along by Ship Across Pacific Ocean

In an unfortunate incident, a 39 feet-long whale was found dead and hanging on the bow of a tanker. The whale was crushed by the vessel and dragged across the Pacific Ocean to Japan. After the locals saw the carcass when the vessel arrived at the Mizushima port in Kurashiki city, they informed the coastguard, reported DailyMail.

Stating a local news site Yomiuri, it was reported that according to the crew, they had no idea when the ship hit the whale. Meanwhile, the locals said that they had never witnessed anything like that ever.

A fisherman who saw the vessel approaching the yard said, “I’ve been fishing here for decades, but it’s the first time I’ve seen a whale.” Another witness said that they had lived near the port for 80 years but had seen a whale for the first time.

The report quoted a spokesperson from the Mizushima Coast Guard Department who said that they had never experienced anything like this. He added that the incident was being reviewed and measures are being laid out so that this sort of incident does not repeat.

Although the species of the whale has not been confirmed yet, the Institute of Cetacean Research assumes it to be a Fin Whale. Director of Resources and Biology Division of the institute said that the whale seemed to be of the Rorqual family, of which Fin Whales are a part.

Being 27.3 metres in length (89.6 feet) and weighing 74 tonnes, this species of whale is second largest on Earth after the Blue Whale. Ranging from polar regions to the tropical ones, this species of whale is found in all the major oceans of the world.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature(IUCN) has declared Fin Whale as vulnerable species.

