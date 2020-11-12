Horrifying Photo of Snake Eel Escaping from Bird's Stomach Midair Goes Viral

In perhaps a never seen before photo, a snake eel was captured bursting out of the stomach of a heron. From the photo, it is safe to assume that the predator bird had freshly swallowed the entire reptile.

A report in Live Science mentions that the breath taking snap has been clicked by Sam Davis. He is an engineer from Maryland. The photograph was clicked by the amateur photographer on the Delaware shore. In the picture, one can see that the snake eel’s head is dangling in mid-air as it has made its way out after piercing through the bird’s stomach. Even after such an incident, there is no change in the bird as it seems to be flying normally.

The photographer who clicked the unreal moment with his telephoto lens for long-range photography mentioned that the sight attracted a lot of attention among other predators. He said, eagles and foxes among others began following the heron. They were perhaps hopeful that once the snake fell, they would consume the prey.

Describing the incident, Sam stated that at first he was of the thought that the snake eel had bitten the heron’s neck. He was about 68 to 91 meters away from the animals. He said, “The heron didn't seem to act much differently. So I guess it was still alive at some point. I could see the eel, you could see its eyes.”

Another interesting thing that Sam noticed while he was editing the photos, he noticed that the snake had actually not bitten the bird at all. It had pierced its way out and was actually coming out the other end— headfirst.

John Pogonoski, an ichthyologist with the Australian National Fish Collection at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), also reacted to the mind blowing photos. He said, “The photos show a pretty amazing sight. I would think this is either very rare or very rarely seen in a bird species, at least as far as I am aware.”