Horrifying Photo Shows Nursery Web Spider Carrying a Goldfish Almost Twice Its Size

Sending shock waves through social media, a man shared pictures of a nursery spider fishing out his pet goldfish, about twice its size, from his pond in South Africa.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 6, 2020, 4:44 PM IST
Horrifying Photo Shows Nursery Web Spider Carrying a Goldfish Almost Twice Its Size
Sending shock waves through social media, a man shared pictures of a nursery spider fishing out his pet goldfish, about twice its size, from his pond in South Africa.

Jérémy Schalkwijk, a tour guide, was showing off his pets to his date, when he noticed the spider reach for the fish and haul it up from the pond with the help of its fangs and front legs.

Astounding the man further, the spider then carried its prey up a wall on the edge of the pond.

Although horrified with the incident, Schalkwijk couldn’t resist capturing the bizarre incident on camera.

“It was a crazy, crazy sight,” he told Daily Mail.

However, as he went back to call his new girlfriend Athina, both his pet fish and the spider were nowhere to be seen.

The 33-year-old said although he knew that spiders were capable of fishing, the fact that it could carry one nearly twice its size was unimaginable.

“You see it sometimes with small fish like fingerlings, but never with a goldfish,” he added.

Schalkwijk, however, drew flak from online community for not trying to save his pet and instead opting to click pictures.

A reader, ChrisSS7 wrote, “I love all animals but the spider would have been getting whacked with a broom handle if it was stealing one of my pets.”

