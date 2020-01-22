Horrifying Photos of Malnourished Lions at Sudan Zoo Cause Global Outrage

Horrific photos of five malnourished lions at a zoo in Sudan have gone viral on social media, prompting animal rights' activists around the world to begin an extensive for their survival. Osman Salih, an activist, found the lions in their dire state in a zoo in Khartoum, and shared photos on Facebook.

Salih found the lions at Al-Qureshi Park in Khartoum and posted the photos saying that their state was making his blood boil. He also started the trend with the hashtag. #SudanAnimalRescue, in order to spread awareness about the lions and seek help from others. The campaign is to provide medical supplies and food to the lions.

In the post, the man also wrote that he had contacted park administration and turns out the wildlife police had been in charge of the welfare of the animals. While they were responsible for feeding the lions, they had stopped some time ago.

Apparently, the park officials also blamed the economic crisis in the country and the poor revenue turnover of the park itself for not being able to feed the lions.

Salih then posted on January 19 that his social media campaign worked as help poured in from all corners of the world. Meat, sufficient for the lions, as well as medical supplies were procured which could help the poor animals get back on their feet. You can read the post here:

According to AFP, however, one of the lionesses passed away after a prolonged battle with sickness. Brigadier Essamelddine Hajjar, a manager at the park told the news agency that medicine and food had been administered to the lioness but she could not recover.

