Horrifying Video of Long and Slithery Creatures Coming out of Dead Mantis Creep Netizens Out

A horrifying video has surfaced online showing alien-like creatures emerging out of a dead mantis.

The creepy clip titled “Better call the Men in Black” which was shared by a Reddit user has left the netizens confused and grossed out. The footage looks straight out of a horror sci-fi movie.

The video begins with a man prodding a mantis lying still using a silver blade. Moments later as the bug begins to twitch, strange slithery creatures, which appear to be some kind of tentacles at first, come crawling out of the insect’s body. What’s more creepy was that the tentacles continue to grow in size and number. The man continued to press the bug in different ways as the creature became more than twice as long as the host.

The footage has been viewed more than 33,000 times on the social media platform with 94 per cent upvotes and has garnered over 1700 comments.

Some users offered explanations to the strange episode. One of them called them horsehair worms. “They're pretty common parasites in insects. But now that their host was apparently murdered, they're trying to escape to more verdant spineless pastures,” the user wrote.

Another user who believed the bug could still be alive said, “Actually they do not always kill the host. They'll hijack the brain and make the insect lust for water, then the insect goes to water and the worms hop out there to continue the cycle.”

Another user said the insect gets the parasite by eating the parasite's eggs.

Many on social media pointed out that horsehair worms can usually be discovered in damp areas, such as watering troughs, swimming pools, streams, puddles, and cisterns.

One thing that most users agreed to was that the footage was quite creepy that can give serious nightmares to the faint-hearted.