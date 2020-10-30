Horrifying Video of Speeding Tractor in Haryana Ramming into People Surfaces, 2 Killed

Two people were killed and one injured in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district after being hit by a speeding tractor. The driver of the tractor lost control and the vehicle veered off the road, crushing the three people.

According to News18 Lokmat, the incident got recorded on CCTV. The news website reported that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Police are investigating the matter. Watch the video here.

What actually happened was the tractor hit the divider and it swerved off the road, losing control. It hit the three people who were standing away from the main road. Out of the three, two were standing together and one was near a shop at the site of the accident.

The person who got injured was rushed to a hospital and he is undergoing treatment.

Almost two weeks ago, a report of an accident which took place in Hyderabad surfaced. According to News18 Lokmat, three people died in the accident near Hyderabad in Choutuppal of Yadadri-Bhongir district.

The accident took place at a traffic signal where vehicles were waiting for the red light to turn green. A driver of a car lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into two bikes and two cars waiting at the traffic signal. It was said that the driver of the car lost control due to break failure.

Among three, who died, there was a couple who was going for their wedding. The couple was heading to Kondagattu for their marriage. They died on the spot, while the third person was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Apart from these three, two people got injured in the road accident.

The news website posted the video of the incident on Twitter with a caption reading, “Scenes of a horrific accident near Hyderabad have been captured on CCTV. A married couple died before they could tie the knot for the rest of their lives.”

Those who sustained injuries were the kin of the couple.