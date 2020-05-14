Horrifying Video Shows Two Men Torturing an Infant Dolphin in West Bengal

A few weeks ago, the Internet rejoiced as reports emerged of Gangetic dolphins returning to the ghats of Kolkata, West Bengal. After years of remaining aloof from rivers, the rare South Asian River Dolphins seem to be making a comeback to city shores, thanks to reduces water pollution.

Now, a video of two men torturing an infant Gangetic dolphin in West Bengal has gone viral on social media.

Times of India reports that the exact location of the video could not be determined, although it can be narrowed down to a place between Kolkata and Burdwan. The video was first uploaded on Vigo Video, a video sharing platform. It shows two men holding the dolphin by its snout and torturing it before flinging the bloodied animal into the river.

An environmentalist told TOI that the level of torture inflicted upon the dolphin probably caused its death despite being released into the water.

Did we mention that the dolphin in the viral video is just a few weeks old?

The police are now trying to track down the two men responsible for the dolphin's death.

While 30 years ago, Gangetic dolphins were regularly seen across various ghats in Kolkata, increased pollution had caused the mammals to retreat. Apart from pollution, one of the biggest threats to the existence of dolphins in the Hoogly river was human activity. Now we know why.