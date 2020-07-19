Horrifying Video Shows UP Men Torturing Monkey with Sticks, Smearing it with Paint

In a video that has gone viral on social media, men from Uttar Pradesh have been spotted torturing a monkey with sticks and paint.

In the video, the men, who are from Pilibhit according to reports, can be seen pinning down the monkey with sticks and poking the poor animal before pouring black paint over it.

Towards the end, the rope which has been used to trap the monkey is released. The animal escapes with the men chasing it.

According to The Quint, the District Forest Officer has taken cognisance of the matter and four men have been arrested in connection with the incident. Another report suggests that the accused have been fined Rs 60,000 for torturing the animal.

This is not the first time reports of people torturing animals have emerged.

In June this year, a horrifying video went viral of a monkey that had been hanged to death from a tree in a district in Telangana. Soon after, three men were arrested for the barbaric act.

In May, a video of two men torturing an infant Gangetic dolphin in West Bengal went viral on social media. The video was first uploaded on Vigo Video, a video sharing platform. It shows two men holding the dolphin by its snout and torturing it before flinging the bloodied animal into the river. According to experts, the level of torture inflicted upon the dolphin probably caused its death despite being released into the water. The animal was just a few weeks old.