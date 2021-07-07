Horror Inside Toilet: Austrian Man Gets Bitten by Neighbour's Pet Python

All reptiles rouse feelings of dread and in some cases, fear in peoples’ hearts. Of them, snakes, in particular, have a bad reputation. Regardless of whether a snake is poisonous or not, getting attacked by one of them can cause life-long trauma to someone.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, a man in Austria was attacked by a snake that crawled out without any warning. Taking the man completely by surprise, the snake, a python, sunk its fangs into the man’s genitals. Although the identity of this 65-year-old man has not been revealed in the report, it is mentioned that he was immediately rushed to the hospital following the incident.

After his wound was examined in the hospital, it was found that a very small and deep scratch was visible at the bottom of his genitals. The snake was fortunately not poisonous, but it possessed sharp fangs. The man did not contract any infection according to doctors, but he is still complaining of severe pain.

As for the snake, the emergency services in the city were immediately alerted, who sent some experts to extract the snake out of the toilet seat. Later on, after some enquiries were made, it was discovered that the reptile was a pet of the victim’s neighbour, who has 11 more snakes in the house. A team of experts returned the reptile to its owner and cautioned him against keeping the cages open. The neighbour told the media that he did not realize that his snake had escaped, else he would have raised an alarm to alert the neighbourhood.

