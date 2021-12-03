'Horses Over Bikes': West Bengal Man Gives Riding Lessons, Becomes Local Hero

Alok Roy, a resident of Balagarh Road in West Bengal’s Bandel, is horse-riding his way into public attention. After traveling abroad, he finally settled at home during after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many young people in the city have lost their jobs, but Alok was not about to give up. He dreams of inspiring others to venture into horse-riding, and even wants to make a career out of it for himself. He started giving out horse-riding lessons and has already gathered a number of students. His two horses are called Muskan and Raju. Although a past fan of motorbikes, he is now over them. According to Alok, “motorbikes will not pay!" Horse-riding, on the other hand, gives him an opportunity to earn, so the 35-year-old has been feeling optimistic.

Alok said, “Fuel prices are on fire. What would I do with a bike? It would also harm the environment. Horses are free from these problems. They will run 50 kilometres at a stretch if you provide them water and food. There will also be income opportunities. So I started giving out horse-riding lessons." Alok also plans to make a horse-drawn carriage like what used to popular on Kolkata streets back in the days.

Earlier, Alok used to work with a company in Al Murad, 200 kilometres away from Saudi Arabia capital Riyadh. He was a heavy instrument operator there. The owner of the company had pet horses. Alok was amazed to see the the lifestyle enjoyed by these horses. They lived in air-conditioned rooms, with two people to tend to each horse all day. Alok himself used to ride a horse there. About a year ago, both his parents were infected with Covid-19. He came back to his hometown, where he initially rode bikes, till the idea of horse-riding struck him.

A few months ago, on Janmashtami, he bought a horse from Hastings in Kolkata for Rs 2,20,000. He named him Raju. On Diwali he bought another horse of the Marwa breed for Rs 3.5 lakh and called her Muskan.

Alok’s two daughters also take care of the two horses. His wife works in Kolkata. She is appreciative of her husband’s new initiative. City police are aware of his work, and the “horse race" on the narrow streets of the town in the suburbs has not yet caused any problems or complaints, they said. Alok has become something of a hero in Bandel. Netizens also noticed the videos of Alok riding his horses. Meanwhile, Alok believes Muskan and Raju bring good luck into his life.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.