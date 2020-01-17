Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Horsing Around: Touristy Stallion Rides Bus Back Home after Being Found Wandering on UK Highway

The incident occurred on the 'mane' A48 Eastern Avenue in South Wales when rescuers found the horse 'foaling' around in the middle of a busy road.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2020, 7:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Horsing Around: Touristy Stallion Rides Bus Back Home after Being Found Wandering on UK Highway
No 'foaling' that horse | Image credit: Twitter/south Wales Police

A horse ran loose on a highway on Cardiff, United Kingdom, on Friday, causing a traffic hold until his eventual rescue. Following that that the happy-go-lucky steed was seen riding the bus back home.

The incident occurred on the "mane" A48 Eastern Avenue in South Wales, as SW Police Roads Policing Unit posted on Twitter. the hilarious post read that the "loose horse decided it wanted to 'stirrup' a little trouble but in doing so it risked falling 'foal' of the law".

The post went on to detail how the horse went on to happily "alight" a bus which "was on it's way to the Heath Hostable!".

While the horse caused several motorists to pull up, it was horse-lover Harley Stephens who came to the foal's rescue.

According to a report in the BBC, Stephens and her friend were driving when they spotted the befuddled mare standing in the middle of traffic. They pulled up and managed to stop traffic in order to calm the animal down and move it to safety. By the time cops arrived, the duo had managed to calm the horse down with the help of other passersby.

It was the Cardiff bus driver's idea to use the bus to transport the horse back to its owners instead of waiting for the official transport for horses. The driver rolled out the ramp and the horse reportedly trotted in quite happily.

Stephens rode the bus with the horse, who had had quite a touristy day in town, back to its owners.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram