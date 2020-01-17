Horsing Around: Touristy Stallion Rides Bus Back Home after Being Found Wandering on UK Highway

A horse ran loose on a highway on Cardiff, United Kingdom, on Friday, causing a traffic hold until his eventual rescue. Following that that the happy-go-lucky steed was seen riding the bus back home.

The incident occurred on the "mane" A48 Eastern Avenue in South Wales, as SW Police Roads Policing Unit posted on Twitter. the hilarious post read that the "loose horse decided it wanted to 'stirrup' a little trouble but in doing so it risked falling 'foal' of the law".

The post went on to detail how the horse went on to happily "alight" a bus which "was on it's way to the Heath Hostable!".

Inc 900A loose horse on the 'mane' A48 Eastern Ave decided it wanted to 'stirrup' a little trouble but in doing so it risked falling 'foal' of the law.It then decided to alight an @Cardiffbus which was on it's way to the Heath Hostable!Road now re open.#team1east pic.twitter.com/z7YyMWO1x3 — South Wales Police Roads Policing Unit (@SWP_Roads) January 16, 2020

While the horse caused several motorists to pull up, it was horse-lover Harley Stephens who came to the foal's rescue.

According to a report in the BBC, Stephens and her friend were driving when they spotted the befuddled mare standing in the middle of traffic. They pulled up and managed to stop traffic in order to calm the animal down and move it to safety. By the time cops arrived, the duo had managed to calm the horse down with the help of other passersby.

It was the Cardiff bus driver's idea to use the bus to transport the horse back to its owners instead of waiting for the official transport for horses. The driver rolled out the ramp and the horse reportedly trotted in quite happily.

Stephens rode the bus with the horse, who had had quite a touristy day in town, back to its owners.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.