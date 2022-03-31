Hospice Nurse Shares Things People See and Say Right Before Death

Death, the most feared phenomenon among all humankind, has many unanswered questions around it that science has still not been able to uncover. The existence of an afterlife has been debated for ages and it also raises the question as to what people feel, witness, or see just before they cross the rainbow bridge.

Although it can be a bit depressing or disturbing topic for some, there is also much intrigue around what happens just before death. Some of the questions related to it were recently “answered" by a nurse named Julie, whose job requires her to be around people who are near death.

After more than a decade as an ICU nurse, Julie has worked in hospice care for more than five years. She recently began sharing her knowledge and experience on TikTok, where she has amassed over 430,000 followers and 3.6 million likes under the username @hospicenursejulie. Hospice care is a type of health treatment that focuses on reducing pain and suffering in terminally ill patients while also responding to their emotional and spiritual needs.

According to the nurse, dying patients frequently see dead relatives, deceased friends, or old pets who have passed in the final weeks of their life. She said it happens so frequently that they include it in their “educational packets" for patients and their families, but she has no idea why.

“We put it in the instructional packets that we send to the patient and their loved ones so they understand what’s going on because it happens so frequently," she said. But we have no idea why it happens or how to explain it,’ she explained.

Julie also said that the patients don’t fear these visions and are comforted by them as they say their dead relatives appear to put them at ease by saying things like, “We are coming to get you soon," or “We will help you". Julie said she didn’t think it was a hallucination when someone on TikTok asked if she thought it was because the patients are usually “alert and oriented."

Many people commented on the video shared by Julie reiterating her words. Many wrote in the comments that their loved ones also saw some similar things at the time of death. One person wrote that when his grandfather was dying, he said that his entire family was there.

When he held his grandfather’s hand, he said that he was not talking about them. At the same time, another user wrote that during the last days of his mother, he too had heard similar things from her. However, the scientific basis for this has not yet been explored and most of these conclusions are from shared experiences.

