Hospital ‘Crowns’ Newborns Sharing Birthday with Prince Harry and Meghan’s Son
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have named their “bundle of joy” Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
As Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, welcomed their first baby, Archie, on Monday, newborns at a US hospital too got their share of royal treatment as upbeat staff decided to “crown” them. Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have named their “bundle of joy” Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Staff at California Pacific Medical Center’s (CPMC) Van Ness Campus hospital in San Francisco celebrated the royal baby Sussex’s arrival on May 6 by crowning all infants born at the healthcare facility on the same day with tiny gold crowns.
The “coronation took place throughout the day as the new babies eased into their first day,” the hospital said in a press release. It also shared photos of the new parents with their new ‘princes’ and ‘princesses’. The hand-crocheted crowns were made by nurse June Shiraki for all eight girls and boys born at the hospital on May 6.
According to the hospital’s website, the Shiraki has been crocheting beanies for newborns for seven years.
The hospital’s gesture won hearts online with the UK Consulate in San Francisco taking to Twitter to “tip our hats to @SutterHealth’s California Pacific Medical Center for this lovely idea!”
The royal baby arrived on and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, described the feeling of becoming a new father as being “over the moon.” “This little thing is absolutely to die for,” Prince Harry told reporters.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, revealed that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. On Tuesday, the royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan had their first photo shoot with the newborn.
View this post on Instagram
San Francisco babies received a touch of the royal treatment today! In honor of the arrival of the royal baby, registered nurse, June Shiraki, crocheted tiny crowns for newborns at CPMC Van Ness. 😍👑 . . . . . #royalbaby #newborn #babies #baby #NursesWeek #handmade #SanFrancisco
