1-MIN READ

Hospital Staff Takes to Streets in New York to Support People Protesting George Floyd's Killing

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ @SarahWaltonNews)

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ @SarahWaltonNews)

In another such incident, a group of health workers in a hospital in New York came out to cheer for demonstrators who were walking the streets in protest of the Minneapolis killing by the white police.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 2:50 PM IST


Following the killing of George Floyd on May 25, people from different walks of life have taken to the street in major US cities and social media platforms to raise their voices against the atrocities and crimes committed against the people of colour.

In one such incident, a group of health workers in New York came out to cheer for demonstrators who were walking the streets in protest of Floyd's killing by the white cop of the Minneapolis Police . While they clapped to show solidarity with the protest, the protesters said "Thank you".

A viral video of the incident was shared on Twitter by journalist Sarah Walton, with the caption, "Hospital staff come out to applaud #GeorgeFloyd protesters in New York - demonstrators shout back ‘Thank You’.

The video earned a lot of praises on social media, with many netizens thinking, "This is how hope looks like".

Meanwhile, images of protests over Floyd's killing across the US have been breaking the internet, while the 'Black Lives Matter' movement has been vastly mobilised throughout the globe.



