Hot Girl Summer Who? The Teletubbies Are Vaccinated and Ready to Go Out

The four characters from the British television show for children, Teletubbies, were seen campaigning for the Covid-19 vaccine in a recent post on social media. Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa Laa and Po who are usually seen playing around, laughing, dancing and singing in the pasture fields of scenic Teletubbyland recently promoted the idea of vaccination as they shared their own vaccine certificates. In a recent tweet shared on Wednesday, the four brightly coloured characters shared their certificates that showed that they have all received the two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine just ahead of a fun-filled summertime.

The tweet read, “We’re all vaxxed! Just in time for a Tubby hot summer Sun with rays Who’s ready to come out and play.”

We’re all vaxxed! Just in time for a Tubby hot summer ☀️ Who's ready to come out & play pic.twitter.com/AtXTExaCMs— Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) July 7, 2021

The heading of the certificate read, “Covid-19 Vaccination Tubby Card,” and it featured information like name, date of birth, brand of the vaccine, and dates of when the vaccine was received. The card also included the location of the vaccination centre, which in their case was at the Home Dome Clinic. The Teletubbies patient number mentioned in the certificate started from 90k onwards. The tweet with its creative vaccination promotion has certainly caught netizens’ attention. Some found the tweet “cute.” While a few shrewd users pointed out how there were 90k other people inside Teletubbyland since they never saw anyone else, as one user commented, “I just want to know who were the 90k patients in tubby land that got the vaccine first I thought it was just you and the vacuum.”

For some it was the “Tubby hot summer” that left them amused. While others wondered if there is a Teletubby vaccine, it means there was a pandemic in the Tubbyland as well.

Created by Anne Wood and Andrew Davenport, Teletubbies has been one of the longest running cartoon shows for kids. The show was first aired in 1997 where the four aerial-headed characters were joined by a baby-faced sun. Children were quite keen on watching the films screened on the Teletubbies tummy screens.

When it comes to children, Covid vaccine for kids has been undergoing clinical trials but no consensus has yet been formed. Meanwhile, a preliminary study by researchers in the UK has suggested that children have very low risk of dying by Covid-19. The study mentioned that 99.995% of the 4,69,982 children in England who were infected during the year examined by researchers survived.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here