BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Hot Take? Joe Biden's Live Chat with US Mayor Interrupted by Loud Farting Noise

Image for representation. Credits: Reuters.

Image for representation. Credits: Reuters.

During the conversation, viewers could hear the noise. In fact, the sound was so clear that governor Wolf ended up blinking and shaking his head on realizing the incident.

Share this:

A live video chat session between presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf was interrupted by a loud fart sound. The two were discussing the impact of coronavirus pandemic in the States when the funny incident took place. The clip of the awkward episode was shared on Biden’s official YouTube channel.


In the video, one can hear Biden talking about the possible consequences and the human cost scenario in Pennsylvania just in case the federal government fails to provide sufficient financial aid in time to recover from the coronavirus outbreak.


During the conversation, viewers could hear the noise. In fact, the sound was so clear that governor Wolf ended up blinking and shaking his head on realizing the incident.


The video clip went viral in no time. Donald Trump Jr also shared the short clip on Twitter, and quipped, “Did @JoeBiden just pull an Eric Swalwell?”




In an MSNBC interview in November last year, California Representative Eric Swalwell appeared to have led out a loud fart. He later insisted that he was not to be blamed and he didn’t even hear it.



A user replied, “This was Joe Biden announcing that Eric Swalwell is going to be his VP nominee,” while another added, “That was a shart.”






A similar incident happened earlier this month when a flush sound was heard during live audio streaming of a hearing of the US Supreme Court.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading