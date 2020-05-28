Hot Take? Joe Biden's Live Chat with US Mayor Interrupted by Loud Farting Noise

A live video chat session between presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf was interrupted by a loud fart sound. The two were discussing the impact of coronavirus pandemic in the States when the funny incident took place. The clip of the awkward episode was shared on Biden’s official YouTube channel.







In the video, one can hear Biden talking about the possible consequences and the human cost scenario in Pennsylvania just in case the federal government fails to provide sufficient financial aid in time to recover from the coronavirus outbreak.







During the conversation, viewers could hear the noise. In fact, the sound was so clear that governor Wolf ended up blinking and shaking his head on realizing the incident.







The video clip went viral in no time. Donald Trump Jr also shared the short clip on Twitter, and quipped, “Did @JoeBiden just pull an Eric Swalwell?”











In an MSNBC interview in November last year, California Representative Eric Swalwell appeared to have led out a loud fart. He later insisted that he was not to be blamed and he didn’t even hear it.











A user replied, “This was Joe Biden announcing that Eric Swalwell is going to be his VP nominee,” while another added, “That was a shart.”







Damn - so I run to do some grocery shopping and Joe Biden farts like a pack mule eating Moon Pies on live TV?



😂😂😂



I’m on it. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 27, 2020





It’s a Dem thing...think Shartwell pic.twitter.com/smZ2cepb64 — Brian Epsteined (@PMcsartney) May 27, 2020





Governor Wolf heard it. Look at his reaction. — ArnieM (@123arnie) May 27, 2020





A similar incident happened earlier this month when a flush sound was heard during live audio streaming of a hearing of the US Supreme Court.