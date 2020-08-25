Hot Take: The Earth's Core is a Lot Younger Than Previously Believed, Finds Research

There has always been a confusion about the actual age of Earth’s inner core.

Last year, a study published in Nature Geosciences suggested that the core was about 565 million years old. Another study had estimated the age to be between 1.3 to 4.5 billion years old.

But, another research has surfaced recently offering the revised estimate of the age of the Earth’s inner core. It revealed it to be 1-1.3 billion years old, much younger than previously estimated.

Earth’s inner core is solid and it is made of iron. Its temperature is about 6,000 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, the outer core is also made of iron, but instead of solid, it is liquid because of relatively lower pressure.

The findings of the new study were published in the journal Physical Review Letters. The study looked at the paradox of the previous research.

It also shed light on the process of heat convection of the iron core, besides the energy sources that power geodynamo, which sustains magnetic field.

During the study, the scientists kept the temperature of the core within realistic parameters by squeezing laser-heated samples of iron between two diamond anvils. As a result of this, the new conductivity came out to be 30-50 per cent less than that of the young core estimate.

The research recommended that two different energy sources and mechanisms support geodynamo. The two mechanisms are thermal convection and compositional convection.

In case of the thermal convection, the buoyancy is produced due to temperature fluctuations, while in compositional convection, it is because of light material released at the inner-core boundary.

The scientists attempted to estimate the more precise estimate of the inner core’s age with the help of improved information on conductivity and heat transfer.

“Once you actually know how much of that heat flux from the outer core to the lower mantle, you can actually think about when did the Earth cool sufficiently to the point that the inner core starts to crystalise,” reported DownToEarthquoting Jung-Fu Lin, professor at The University of Texas and lead author of the research.