Hotel California 2.0? Sea Lions Have a Feast in Canada's Salmon Farm But Refuse to Leave

Dozens of sea lions broke into an industrial fish farm in British Columbia, Canada, as they feasted on Atlantic salmon while the staff was trying to continuously move them out. Bonny Glambeck of Clayoquot Action, in a report by Newsweek, said that the animals are having an “all-you-can-eat buffet." He has been visiting the farm every day since the group found out about the invasion. The sea lions, however, are refusing to leave even after gorging on fish for weeks. The farm is owned by Cermaq, which has operations in Chile, Norway, and Canada. Cermaq told CBC that the sea lions entered their fish pens by jumping over the fencing. These intrusions began a few weeks ago. However, it “intensified" over the past week as at least two dozen animals fed themselves with salmon.

Glambeck, while speaking to Newsweek said that a female sea lion can eat about four salmon a day. A male can eat up to 10. A video has been uploaded on Instagram handle Clayoquot. “Sea lions remain trapped at Cermaq’s Rant Point fish farm after several days now. As Cermaq rushes to harvest the entire farm, we witness sea lions nearly tangle themselves in netting. Concern on the water is that Cermaq will use rubber bullets on the sea lions. The world is watching. Please write to your MP to tell them NOT to renew these fish farm licenses expiring in June," read the caption of the video. Netizens seem to be a little angered after watching the video. “This is entanglement. A marine mammal rescue response is required. Is there anything that can be done to free them," wrote an Instagram user.

The Atlantic salmon could escape into the Clayoquot Sound UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and then compete with Pacific salmon. Several CBC reports show that sea lions have died in similar nets before. In 2007, 51 sea lions died after getting trapped in the net.

