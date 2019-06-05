Hotstar Just Announced a Hindi Remake of 'The Office' and Netizens are Already Calling it a Disaster
The Office is probably one of the best sitcoms ever made. And there's no two ways about it. Here's the thing. Comedies have come and gone, but The Office remains everyone's favourite.
Why?
Because it's relatable, that's why. The Office consists of multiple characters, including Michael Scott (played by Steve Carell) and each character has a distinct persona which separates them from the rest. No character on the show is perfect. They all have their own flaws and positive attributes which make them human, and not just characters on a television show.
Now, imagine them in Hindi.
Yes, we get how you feel.
Turns out, Hotstar has decided to come out with its very own desi rendition of the show. It will be a Hindi remake of the original and will be starring some eminent personalities like Gopal Dutt and Mukul Chadda.
According to reports, there will be a total of fifteen characters on the show.
However, netizens are not exactly approving of this remake. To be honest, for ardent fans of the show, The Office and its characters are sacred and should not be messed with. This is what they have to say:
No NO NO NO NO NO! God!! GOD! Please God no! NOOOOOOOooooo!! pic.twitter.com/RlQQ6bxSvP— Aradhya Agnihotri (@aradhya_agno3) June 3, 2019
Chee. Ulti.— Tanya Shrivastava (@tanyashri13) June 3, 2019
Seriously, why are they ruining Office. Hotstar is like the Toby of all OTT providers. pic.twitter.com/8n12y17vbo— Aradhya Agnihotri (@aradhya_agno3) June 4, 2019
Hey Hotstar, who asked for a hindi remake of the office?HUH?Thats right.... N-O-B-O-D-Y. pic.twitter.com/PZJBzFsOdP— Yash Mantri (@yash_man3) June 4, 2019
What if you were offered to write season 2/3/4 of The Office in Hindi some day?! pic.twitter.com/fLaUPIUPcS— Sudhish Kamath (@SudhishKamath) June 4, 2019
Wasn't expecting much out of desi 'The Office' to begin with, but this...Big fan of how they decided that the one thing they'll do to Indianise the series is add comedy sound effects during the awkward pauses. Inspired call, truly. ♂️https://t.co/WrqFF07ONt— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) June 4, 2019
Nooooo! Noooo!! Nooooo!! NOOOOOOOOO!!!! Never have I ever been this disappointed by the trailer itself! The cringe beats that of #FourMoreShotsPlease I'm repulsed! https://t.co/oRN0ve3pJU— Aishwarya (@BigBoredEnergy) June 4, 2019
Can't believe that Hotstar is coming with a Hindi adaptation of The Office.— Rahul (@rahulmufc4) June 4, 2019
The trailer shows that the name of the company is Wilkins Chawla and Jagdeep Chadda will be the name of the regional manager.
*fingers crossed*
