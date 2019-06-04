Take the pledge to vote

Hotstar Just Announced a Hindi Remake of 'The Office' and Netizens are Already Calling it a Disaster

Turns out, Hotstar has decided to come out with its very own desi rendition of the show. It will be a Hindi remake of the original and will be starring some eminent personalities like Gopal Dutt and Mukul Chadda.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 4, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
The Office is probably one of the best sitcoms ever made. And there's no two ways about it. Here's the thing. Comedies have come and gone, but The Office remains everyone's favourite.

Why?

Because it's relatable, that's why. The Office consists of multiple characters, including Michael Scott (played by Steve Carell) and each character has a distinct persona which separates them from the rest. No character on the show is perfect. They all have their own flaws and positive attributes which make them human, and not just characters on a television show.

Now, imagine them in Hindi.

Yes, we get how you feel.

Turns out, Hotstar has decided to come out with its very own desi rendition of the show. It will be a Hindi remake of the original and will be starring some eminent personalities like Gopal Dutt and Mukul Chadda.

According to reports, there will be a total of fifteen characters on the show.

However, netizens are not exactly approving of this remake. To be honest, for ardent fans of the show, The Office and its characters are sacred and should not be messed with. This is what they have to say:

























The trailer shows that the name of the company is Wilkins Chawla and Jagdeep Chadda will be the name of the regional manager.

*fingers crossed*
