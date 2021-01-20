House of Horrors: Mansion Famous for Borden Double Murders Up for Sale at $2 Million in US

The Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast Museum in Massachusetts is up for grabs.. The house is a major tourist attraction place because of its dark history. People having a thing for murder mysteries travel from all across the globe to spend a night here.

In 1892, two brutal murders had taken place in the house, which remain mysterious till date. Andrew and Abby Borden were murdered here with a hatchet on the morning of August 4, 2021. Lizzie Borden was accused of killing her step-mother, Abby and father, Andrew in their house at Fall River, Massachusetts on Second Street. She was later acquitted and the double homicide remains unsolved.

The house has been operating as a bed and breakfast and a crime museum attracting tourists from all over the world. According to NBC 10 News, there are many potential buyers who want to continue running it as a bed and breakfast as well as hosting visitors for tours and overnight stays.

While talking to WJAR on Monday, real estate agent Suzanne St. John from Century 21-Seyboth Team selling the house said that she has not spoken to anybody who does not want to keep it a bed and breakfast. The house is described as a ‘turnkey operation’ by the real estate listing. The eight-bedroom home was built in 1845 as a two-family house and was bought by Andrew in 1870s, who converted the property into a single-family house.

The current owners, Donald Woods and Leeann Wilber want to sell the place as they want to retire. St. John, while talking to WJAR, said that Donald is 74 years old and he and his partner have owned the place for almost 20 years and want to retire now.

St. John claims she is confident that the bed and breakfast will stay open; however, she said that once it is sold, no one can force the new owners to keep it running as bed and breakfast.

It has been more than 130 years since the brutal murders but the house still manages to capture worldwide attention. St. John, who also works at the property as a tour guide, told WJAR that people are excited to be there and most of the tourists already know about the murder accused Lizzie.

She said that they are all “fascinated to be in the actual house.” She stated that it’s really exciting for her to be able to provide an enjoyable time for the guests. The property also includes a gift shop which would be sold along with all the furniture and other goods inside the bed and breakfast.

St. John claimed that he also has listed Maplecroft on the market. Maplecroft is a three-story mansion where Lizzie and her older sister, Emma shifted to after the murders. The Queen Anne Victorian mansion is priced $890,000. Lizzie lived there until she died in 1927, while her sister, Emma had relocated.