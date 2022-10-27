House of The Dragon Author George RR Martin Wishes He Could Take Vladimir Putin With a Dragon

George R.R. Martin recently sat down with Late Show host Stephen Colbert to promote his new book ‘The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty- Volume 1’. During the interview, the author had the most Targaryen response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine when discussing his thoughts on the pessimistic outlook of modern fantasy. If Russian President Vladimir Putin used nuclear weapons, George RR Martin said, “I wish I had a dragon; I could fly it to the Kremlin”.

It was more than ten minutes into their conversation, the topic shifted to how dark fantasy and science-fiction storytelling have evolved in response to the world’s “dystopian” state. The Games Of Thrones creator admitted that he has become increasingly pessimistic in recent years, especially in comparison to how optimistic he was about humanity when he was younger.

He stated ominously that nuclear war appears to be becoming more likely. He also explained that even in the aftermath of nuclear annihilation, there would always be some good people who would get together and reinvent civilization, and that optimism was still present even if the circumstances were dire. He inquired as to whether it was still present in modern times.

He went on to ask if it was possible to be optimistic about climate change. “What are we going to do if Putin actually uses nuclear bombs?” he added. Then, to cheers and applause from the audience, he added, “I wish I had a dragon I could fly to the Kremlin!”

George R.R. Martin is currently working on The Winds of Winter, the much anticipated sixth novel from his fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire, on which Game of Thrones is based. The prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, is based on his other book, Fire and Blood.

