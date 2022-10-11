House of the Dragon Fans are Losing it Over Targaryen Family 'Wreath' After Aegon Mess

House of the Dragon gives fans a lot to ponder when it comes to plot. It’s a game of thrones, after all, so bloodlines and family trees are bound to get cross-wired. There are deaths and incestuous episodes on the regular, with episodes sometimes making considerable leaps in time. After the eighth and latest episode of House of the Dragon (available on Disney+Hotstar), fans have been left a bit out of their depths when it comes to keeping track of the Targaryen family tree.

In the latest episode, the discussion over the Driftwood heir gets bloody, when Daemon beheads Vaemond, who is trying to displace the succession claims of Rhaenyra and Laenor’s son Lucerys. King Viserys further complicates things when he deliriously mistakes Alicent for Rhaenyra during his dying moment, leading for Alicent to think that he told her their son Aegon would ascend to the throne. Ultimately, fans are confused, thanks not only to the plotlines but also because many characters share similar names- Rhaenys, Rhaenyra, Rhaena for instance. The whole Aegon, Aegon II and Aemond mess, it goes without saying, is not particularly helpful.

NO ALICENT THATS THE WRONG AEGON NOOOOOO #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/e43cMnyh6P — Jake Metz (@jake_metz) October 10, 2022

STOP NAMING ALL YOUR GODDAMN KIDS AEGON LOOK AT THE TROUBLE YOURE CAUSING #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/dHFVgj0ecp — vanessa (@v_dizzel) October 10, 2022

All this bullshit really started because Aegon was the most popular baby name in Westeros #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/WgAghxUM2U — (@rocknroam1) October 10, 2022

@BarrettDudley @ClamsAndCockles Was listening to the pod this morning and heard your interest in the family tree of the Targaryens, well I was curious as well so here is my best take on a family pedigree tree for the Targaryens we have seen on the show ! #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/FpTrPQ8SgP — Wyatt Brownson (@yoloself) October 10, 2022

The Targaryen family tree is in fact not a tree, but a wreath more like #HouseOfTheDragon #DemDragons #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/AatawgSKTD — Kynady (@kayv_will) October 10, 2022

In episode 8, everything comes to a head in the Throne Room, where Viserys makes a grand entry despite his withering health. With his intervention, Corlys’ wish of the throne ultimately going to Lucerys is confirmed via Rhaenys, who says that Laena’s daughters are going to be marrying Rhaenrya’s sons.

