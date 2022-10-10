House of the Dragon Fans Left Emotional Over 'Real King' Viserys' Arc in Episode 8

House of the Dragon episode 8 has dropped and it’s more beheadings and battles. If you haven’t watched the episode available on Disney+Hotstar yet, be advised that there are spoilers ahead in this article. Episode 8 takes a six-year leap in time, and grim news awaits. Corlys is gravely wounded and his brother Vaemond is attempting to take Rhaenyra and Laenor’s son Lucerys’ position as next in line for the throne. Rhaenyra and Daemon are not pleased with Vaemond’s ambitions and go to King’s Landing, where the council is having a full-blown discussion over the Driftwood heir.

Rhaenyra and Daemon visit King Viserys, who is still alive but barely so. Rhaenyra introduces her and Daemon’s children to her father. Meanwhile, Alicent’s son Aemond rapes a young girl who serves them. The girl is effectively silenced by Alicent using a bag of gold and a cup of tea that may or many not be poisoned.

Everything comes to a head in the Throne Room, where Viserys makes a grand entry despite his withering health. With his intervention, Corlys’ wish of the throne ultimately going to Lucerys is confirmed via Rhaenys, who says that Laena’s daughters are going to be marrying Rhaenrya’s sons. Minor detail: Daemon also happens to behead Vaemond. By the end of the episode, Viserys breathes his last but also creates potential catastrophe after deliriously mistaking Alicent for Rhaenyra.

Evidently, the latest episode has given fans a lot to process. They are quite moved by the fact that Viserys is supporting Rhaenyra till his dying breath, calling her his “only child”.

Episode 8 spoilers without context #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/VXFatoVqwS — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) October 10, 2022

The showdown between these two is going to be insane… #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/gYt0xLLbW4 — goatedsyn (@goatedsyn) October 10, 2022

VISERYS SUPPORTED RHAENYRA TILL HIS LAST BREATH AND SHE DIDN'T EVEN KNOW IT #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/o8gruuKC94 — ruby (@fortargaryen) October 10, 2022

It’s the same picture 😂 #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/oPh0rxtbxu — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) October 10, 2022

HE REALLY BE SUPPORTING HIS DAUGHTER TIL HIS LAST BREATH AND SHE DIDNT EVEN KNOW #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/856fLqAOP6 — weird little elezen connoisseur (@lingeringsalt) October 10, 2022

viserys calling rhaenyra his only child neglecting all of alicent's kids LMFAOOOO a real king till the very end #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/zsFmJNnAuN — rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) October 10, 2022

When Viserys walked into the throne room to defend Rhaenyra and her kids #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/ZBuCs5gO9J — gandalf the purple (@gandalf_purple) October 10, 2022

That was quite a ride!

