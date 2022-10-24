House of the Dragon Season Finale Has Fans Rooting For Rhaenyra Targaryen's Revenge

House of the Dragon season 1 hurtled to its finale with its blockbusting tenth episode today. Fans are shaken up by the climactic end to an eventful season. If you haven’t caught the episode streaming on Disney+Hotstar yet, watch out for spoilers ahead in this article. In the finale, Aemond accidentally ends up killing Rhaenyra’s son Luke after a dragon chase sequence. This means that the conflict between Rhaenyra’s side and Alicent’s side has intensified more than ever before.

By the end of episode 10, it’s obvious that Rhaenyra is no longer looking to establish a peace accord of any kind. Aemond’s action is likely to lead up to the events due to which the Targaryen family and the dragons are extinct in Westeros when fans enter the Game of Thrones era, which transpires 200 years from the events of prequel House of the Dragon.

It’s safe to say, after the events of the season finale, fans are fully invested in the bloody outcomes that we are sure to witness in the next season. As always, they are rooting for Rhaenyra, no matter what.

EVERYTHING SHE DOES AFTER THIS POINT IS VALID, WARRANTED, LEGITIMATE, JUSTIFIABLE!!!!! FIGHT ME!!!!!#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/7oeMiLtUcA — 🍄 a girl has no name (@darthdokki) October 24, 2022

I will be supporting all of Rheanyra's war crimes next season #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/sf8d665eBz — Luther E. Bolkart (@LutherEBolkart) October 24, 2022

Me watching Rhaenyra burn down King's Landing season 2:#Houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/QXmnUDR5Zr — Sean (@Sean_the_Sheeep) October 24, 2022

Emma D'arcy, thank you for delivering us the performance of a lifetime. The struggle, pain and steadfastness of Queen Rhaenyra, the one & only rightful heir to the Iron Throne.#HouseoftheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/xV1FkrTav4 — 🐣 (@gonlyb) October 24, 2022

I’ve seen this face before. They have NO idea the monster they’ve just awakened. #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/Q73PQNBy16 — MiKaela Myersssss (@xoSWEET_DREAMs) October 24, 2022

The Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon was leaked online on Friday, October 21, two days before the episode was scheduled to air on HBO and HBO Max reported Variety. The leak seemed to have originated from a “distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa”, a spokesperson for HBO told the same publication.

