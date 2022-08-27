House of the Dragon's Brutal Birth Scene Sparks Outrage, Viewers Demand Trigger Warning

The ‘House of the Dragon’ series premiere contained a violent and traumatic birth scene in which many modern women are finding a horrifying reflection of current times. If you haven’t seen the episode yet, there are spoilers ahead in this article. The scene depicts a graphic Caesarian section on Aemma Arryn (played by Sian Brooke), done without her consent so as to remove the breeched baby from her womb as per the order of her husband. The procedure ends in the death of both the baby and the queen. Given the current scenario in the US where women have lost their right to bodily autonomy with Roe v Wade having been overturned, many viewers found it an upsetting sign of the times.

‘House of the Dragon’ fans could be seen insisting that the scene should have come with a trigger warning. As per Insider, Director Miguel Sapochnik said the scene was shown to as many women as possible to gauge reactions. However, the general public continues to criticise the potentially triggering scene. While some people said that the scene should not have been made in a post-Roe world, others argued that that was the entire point of it.

Anthony tried to console me like “that would NEVER happen like that today” and it’s like…hoooomie I don’t CARE. It’s the fact that her asshole husband couldn’t even tell her of the fate he had just chosen FOR HER and just held her down while she was basically murdered — Jess (@MotherGothGames) August 25, 2022

I'm not seeing this discussed a bunch but in case you haven't seen House of the Dragon yet: EXTREMELY BIG TRIGGER WARNING for a very violent and traumatic birth scene. — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) August 22, 2022

the birth scene in house of the dragon was agonizing to watch, especially thinking about modern laws being made to control womens bodies, removing the “problem” of our consent from the process of giving men children. — ꨄannieꨄ (@tisannie_) August 22, 2022

"it was unnecessary"? as a story maker, i disagree. it set the stage in a gut-wrenching way for how the family views their women as babymakers no matter the cost. it was not 'torture porn' like some people are calling it. i think that's a bit absurd. — kell ️‍‍☠️ (@monster_kylo) August 22, 2022

Think I might skip the first episode of House of the Dragon. Just reading this tweet was enough. Birth trauma is real, and it still hits hard nearly 12 yrs later. https://t.co/XfgPjyly7W — Katharine J. Adams (@katharinejadams) August 22, 2022

Game of Thrones has always been a world of excesses. The outrage against the latest addition to it certainly leaves room for theories to be developed.

