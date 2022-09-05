House of the Dragon Episode 3 Has Fans Bowing to 'True Queen' Rhaenyra

House of the Dragon episode 3 dropped earlier today for Indian fans and Twitter users have, per usual, pitched in with their views and emotions about it. Episode 3 is set 300 years after the events of episode 2, and if you haven’t caught up to the latest one yet, be advised that there are mild spoilers ahead in this article. In the third episode, King Viserys and his teen wife Alicent have had a child, Aegon. Meanwhile, tensions are brewing between Rhaenyra and her father, and Daemon and Corlys are in the Stepstones without Viserys’ permission, trying to take it back from the Crabfeeder.

There’s a hunt for the legendary white hart, which the king and his men think they have captured. But the real white hart appears to Rhaenyra, a moment that audiences seem to be loving.

The white heart came to Rhaenyra

The crown was and always will be hers #HOTD #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/pugZTC0GPG — Nyra (@___Ny_ra___) September 5, 2022

The true Queen. #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/KzmbF8fMiv — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) September 5, 2022

i’m sorry but i love him#houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/4tb1Mct6Ja — eleanor, leader of daemon nation (@stormdnerys) September 5, 2022

This is Daemon's "FINE I'LL DO IT MYSELF" moment as no one can make the btchs go out of those caves, rendering the dragons useless! Visenya will be proud of you, Daemon Targaryen, worthy wielder of Dark Sister!#HouseoftheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/iy8yvBsgAp — (@gonlyb) September 5, 2022

Rhaenyra is the only one true queen #houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/TohMZJJUJk — heir for a day (@redcaraxes) September 5, 2022

The second episode of House of the Dragons was all about Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith, being a bad boy and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Milly Alcock, saving the day from a potentially bloody outcome. There were undertones of incest between the two in the first episode, and the second one sets that up further.

House of the Dragon got people hooked to the Game of Thrones world once again, even after the disappointment of how the eighth season of the latter show ended. Fans have been giving the prequel rave reviews on social media.

