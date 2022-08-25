House on Wheels: Punjab Farmer Moves His Two-Storey House For Expressway Construction

A farmer from Punjab’s Sangrur has been trending big time for his unique attempt to move his two-storey house from its current location to make way for the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, reported news agency ANI. The man named Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi decided to move his home despite being offered compensation because he has spent around Rs 1.5 crore to build his house. The property has been built on his field in Roshanwala Village in Sangrur. In the video shared by the news agency, a group of workers are seen carefully working around the house and displacing it.

“I am shifting this house as it was coming in the way of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. I was offered compensation but didn’t want to build another house. I have spent around Rs 1.5 Crore to build it. Right now it’s been moved by 250 feet,” the farmer told ANI.

Twitter users are coming up with mixed reactions to this unique attempt to shift the entire house from where it was initially built. One of the users wrote, “It will be milestone in Indian real estate business… and in future, it will be big business where companies will prepare customized houses and will deliver to customers location (sic).” Another wrote, “Yeah, house is beautiful… its very hard work to build a house… so better move it if possible.”

“Kudos. Wishing you a lovely stay. Hope the government compensates you for the move and the people appreciate your effort,” read an excerpt from a user’s comment.

An effort to move a house has been done before in the US with advanced technology in February last year, according to BBC News. A 139-year-old Victorian house was moved in San Francisco from its original place to a new location.

