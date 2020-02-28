How 81-Year-Old TikTok Star Became Internet's Favourite Grandpa With Quirky Cooking Videos

Tik Tok has got a new sensation. An 81-year-old man and his cooking videos have taken the video-sharing app by storm.

Stephen Austin from Texas is going viral on TikTok for his cooking clips consisting of basic staples such as hot dogs, sandwiches, cereal, biscuits, toast and pancakes.

The octogenarian’s page ‘Cooking with Steve’ has garnered over 5,92,000 followers and more than 5.3 million likes. When he is not busy cooking, Austin also uploads humorous clips of himself.

The extremely easy recipes are a big part of the charm that he has. Speaking to Popsugar, Austin said his following on TikTok consisted of mainly “young people” who want him to be their "grandpa" as he reminds them of theirs.

He went on to add that since he does not have any wards or grandchildren of his own, the “remarks and comments” on his videos make him feel “warm”.

Despite living alone, now he feels that “people do care” and he is “not really alone anymore”.

Austin even said he loves being “internet's collective grandpa”.

Another speciality of 'Old Man Steve' is his array of colourful hats. He revealed he has “over maybe 50 now” during the interaction.

Steve had started making videos on Vine, after which he resorted to YouTube about 12 years ago. He then taught himself the intricacies of using TikTok.

Here are some more of his sweet and wholesome videos:

