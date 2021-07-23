How a Bad Pizza Delivery Order in IIT Made Deepinder Goyal Start Zomato

Food cravings at any point of day or night have literally become synonymous with delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy and as the former continues to be in the news for its ground-breaking initial public offer (IPO),the company has officially entered the ‘Top 100 Listed Companies’ in terms of its value which now stands at over Rs 1 lakh crore in market capitalisation. As Zomato finds itself on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday, Deepinder Goyal and the company have surely come a long way. So what was the initial spark, the first brush of inspiration that led Goyal and his former business partner Pankaj Chaddah to come up with the startup?

As it turns out, it was all after a bad pizza order delivery.

As a student of math and computer science at the the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi, Goyal had been frustrated by a pizza delivered to him. After he graduated and took up work at a company Bain & Co, he met Pankaj Chaddah and the duo then started Zomato as a delivery service in 2008 for their colleagues at the firm. They had seen the latter complain of the limited food menu at the company canteen. In order to help people access food from nearby restaurants, Goyal and Chaddah kicked off the startup, reported NDTV.

The duo started reportedly started uploading menus of nearby cafes and restaurants onto the company intranet with phone numbers. The idea became a huge hit with heir co-workers and it resulted in a venture called the foodiebay.com. Despite the global financial crisis at that time, Goyal then jumped headfirst into entrepreneurship full-time when his wife got a teaching position at Delhi University.

It reportedly took Goyal a long time to tell his teacher parents about his startup because entrepreneurship was still a path less taken up by many. Listing thousands of restaurants in six of India’s biggest cities, Goyal’s startup kicked off and a huge boost to the business was when entrepreneur-turned-investor Sanjeev Bikhchandani emailed them saying he wished to invest $1 million through his Info Edge India Ltd.

With all the hype leading up to its listing, Zomato share saw a stellar debut on Dalal Steet on Friday. Zomato stock opened at Rs 115 on BSE, an increase 51.32 per cent premium over the issue price on BSE. On NSE, the stocks made a debut at Rs 116, up 52.63 per cent.

