How a Bangladeshi Couple Came to Shashi Tharoor's 'Rescue' Outside British Library in London

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor recently found himself in an unprecedented predicament. Tharoor was trying to book a cab from outside the British Library and all his attempts went in vain. Failing to get a cab, the Congress MP waited outside the library for 45 minutes before a Bangladeshi couple came to his rescue.

The couple, seeing Tharoor, thought of clicking a picture with him at first but ended up solving his problem and booked a cab for him. Tharoor shared the anecdote on Twitter and along with it, a selfie with the saviour couple.

He wrote, “Waited 45 minutes outside the British Library for a cab as Saturday-night traffic whizzed by. A helpful young Bangladeshi couple, out celebrating their first wedding anniversary, stopped by for a pic and solved my problem by summoning an Uber. Thanks, Irfat and Azmain.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

Waited 45 minutes outside ⁦@britishlibrary⁩ for a cab as Saturday-night traffic whizzed by. A helpful young Bangladeshi couple, out celebrating their first wedding anniversary, stopped by for a pic & solved my problem by summoning an ⁦@Uber⁩. Thanks Irfat & Azmain! pic.twitter.com/ujYDHyzE1X — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 11, 2022

Since being shared, the tweet has amassed more than 8,000 likes and several netizens reacting to Tharoor’s problem. One user suggested, “You could have walked five minutes to St Pancras and got one; they line up!”

You could have walked five minutes to St Pancras st and got one ; they line up ! — Ashwani Mehta (@ashmehta_fin) June 11, 2022

To which, Tharoor replied, “We did. There was not a single one.”

we did. There wasn't a single one. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 11, 2022

One user commented, “So…the scenario of a common man is the same in every country.”

So… The scenario of a common man is same in every country…🥲🤦‍♀️ — Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay (@AITCSanghamitra) June 12, 2022

One curious user wanted to know what was the device “dangling” from Tharoor’s neck.

Tharoor was quick to answer, “An Air Tamer – a negative ioniser/air purifier.

an Air Tamer — a negative ionsier/air purifier — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 11, 2022

The Thiruvananthapuram MP went to London to attend the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), organised at the British Library from June 10 to June 12. The literature festival is organised to celebrate books, creativity, and diversity.

In conversation with bestselling writer and politician, @ShashiTharoor, @DalrympleWill unravels two hundred years of colonial history, covert political machinations and bloody resistance – the rise and fall of the East India Company at #JLFLondon2022 @britishlibrary pic.twitter.com/jxgdxWhFKM — JLF Litfest (@JLFLitfest) June 12, 2022

Tharoor also shared a few moments including him meeting some talented young minds and one where he is posing with novelist Geetanjali Shree.

This 14-year-old 9th grader from ⁦@WestminsterSLC⁩, JJ Thukaram, not only turned out to be a diligent reader but asked a smart question during the audience interaction. Later heard him questioning another author at a later session. He’ll go far! ⁦@JLFLitfest⁩ pic.twitter.com/mFKOtZ1iiG — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 11, 2022

The amazing@JLF Litfest reception at the ⁦@TajLondon⁩ featured five young students from Kerala all doubling up as servers to finance their studies. Thanks for your outstanding service & all the best, Vandana, Aaliya, Anjali, Shaithya & Juliet! Malayalis rock everywhere! pic.twitter.com/m2U2FDV0vv — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 11, 2022

Toasting birthday girl novelist Geetanjali Shree with a strawberry in London last night as ⁦@JLFLitfest⁩ comes to a celebratory end! pic.twitter.com/udZQcZwfhI — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 13, 2022

The congress leader was accompanied by TMC’s Mahua Moitra.

