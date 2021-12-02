How a Brain-dead Grocer Saved the Life of a 5-Year-Old Girl in Mumbai

A paediatric heart transplant transformed the life of a five-year-old girl in Mumbai recently. The individual was responsible for lending her a new lease of life was declared brain dead on Sunday. The heart of the man, a grocery trader, was airlifted to Mumbai from Indore on Tuesday evening. Identified as Khumsingh Solanki, the man’s wife agreed to donate his organs after his death. On November 28, then he met with a road accident. As per Indore Society for Organ Donation (ISOD) coordinator Jeetu Bagani’s statement to TOI, Solanki was admitted to a hospital, where he was declared brain dead because of extensive head injuries. A resident of Pipliya Lahore village under Bagli tehsil in Madhya Pradesh, Solanki’s family wanted to donate his organs. Dr Sanjay Dixit, the head of MGM Medical College and Secretary of Indore Organ Donation Society, said, “The heart of the patient was sent to a private hospital in Mumbai for transplanting it to a five-year-old girl, suffering from extensive cardiomyopathy.”

A team of experts including Dr Prem Anand and Dr Unmil Shah from Hyderabad-based IMS Hospital reached the city airport so that Solanki’s lungs could be used for transplantation in a 38-year-old man suffering interstitial lung disease. A total of four green corridors were formed in order to retrieve the heart, lungs, kidneys, and liver of the patient. The organs were transported from Indore to help several patients.

The kidneys were transplanted in 33-year-old and 61-year-old male patients and the liver of the donor was transplanted in a 59-year-old male patient of liver silicosis. The eyes and skin of the patient were donated to MK Eye Bank and Choithram Hospital, respectively.

According to Dr Dixit, there were attempts to retrieve the pancreas of the patient too but they didn’t find a recipient. Indore is now the only city in central India that made a record of creating “green corridors” for the third time in two months, 42nd time overall.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.