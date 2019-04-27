English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
How a Brazil Couple Turned a Barren Wasteland into Dense Forest in 20 Years
The regenerated forest also boasts of 172 species of birds, 33 mammal species, 293 species of plants, 15 reptile species, and 15 amphibian species and was recently declared a Private Natural Heritage Reserve.
Image credit: institutoterra.
Loading...
The air is bad, the water is polluted and the forests are gone.
While most of us sulk over environmental degradation taking a toll on the planet, a regenerated forest in Brazil has become the symbol of a photographer and his wife’s two-decade-long perseverance to one of the greatest environmental initiatives in the world.
Brazilian photographer Sebastiano Salgado was back home after covering the horrific Rwandan genocide in 1994 and expected some succour from a tropical forest he had long been fond off.
What he found instead left him shocked: the trees had disappeared and a barren wasteland was all that remained of the forest.
The Minas Gerais native and his wife Lélia decided to replant some 1,502 acres of forest over the next 20 years.
“The land was as sick as I was—everything was destroyed,” Salgado told The Guardian in 2015.
“Only about 0.5 percent of the land was covered in trees. Then my wife had a fabulous idea to replant this forest. And when we began to do that, then all the insects and birds and fish returned and, thanks to this increase of the trees I, too, was reborn—this was the most important moment.”
Photo credit: www.institutoterra.org
The couple hired over two dozen workers to help them replant the trees; many volunteers joined in, inspired by the couple’s efforts.
Nearly four million saplings have been planted since 1998 as part of the project, which came to be known as Instituto Terra.
The regenerated forest also boasts of 172 species of birds, 33 mammal species, 293 species of plants, 15 reptile species, and 15 amphibian species and was recently declared a Private Natural Heritage Reserve.
The forestation has also helped restore eight natural springs to their past glory.
While most of us sulk over environmental degradation taking a toll on the planet, a regenerated forest in Brazil has become the symbol of a photographer and his wife’s two-decade-long perseverance to one of the greatest environmental initiatives in the world.
Brazilian photographer Sebastiano Salgado was back home after covering the horrific Rwandan genocide in 1994 and expected some succour from a tropical forest he had long been fond off.
What he found instead left him shocked: the trees had disappeared and a barren wasteland was all that remained of the forest.
The Minas Gerais native and his wife Lélia decided to replant some 1,502 acres of forest over the next 20 years.
“The land was as sick as I was—everything was destroyed,” Salgado told The Guardian in 2015.
“Only about 0.5 percent of the land was covered in trees. Then my wife had a fabulous idea to replant this forest. And when we began to do that, then all the insects and birds and fish returned and, thanks to this increase of the trees I, too, was reborn—this was the most important moment.”
Photo credit: www.institutoterra.org
The couple hired over two dozen workers to help them replant the trees; many volunteers joined in, inspired by the couple’s efforts.
Nearly four million saplings have been planted since 1998 as part of the project, which came to be known as Instituto Terra.
The regenerated forest also boasts of 172 species of birds, 33 mammal species, 293 species of plants, 15 reptile species, and 15 amphibian species and was recently declared a Private Natural Heritage Reserve.
The forestation has also helped restore eight natural springs to their past glory.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jawed Habib Reacts To Memes Of Politicians Sporting New Hairstyles
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Jawed Habib Reacts To Memes Of Politicians Sporting New Hairstyles
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bad Weather Responsible for Maximum Flight Diversions in India, Delhi Airport Tops the List
- Boyfriend Sets Strict Rules for Girlfriend Before Watching Avengers: Endgame
- Avengers Endgame Smashes Box Office Records, Earns Rs 2,130 Crore in Two Days
- SAS Pilots in Scandinavia on Strike, 1.7 Lakh Passengers Left Stranded
- Sony WH-XB700 headphones Review: Still Feeling The Bass, But Not Ignoring Everything Else
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results