3-MIN READ

How a British Town is Using Oregon’s Exploding Whale Fiasco to Educate Public About Coronavirus

Image tweeted by Doncaster Council / @MyDoncaster.

Image tweeted by Doncaster Council / @MyDoncaster.

The Doncaster Council, on Twitter, narrated an incident that occurred in November 1970 in the city of Florence, when a 45-foot sperm whale washed up on one of its beaches.

With the growing spread of coronavirus, it has become necessary to educate one and all about the risk that comes along the pandemic. To make the residents understand, a town in England is giving an example of 1970s exploding whale fiasco in Oregon.

The Doncaster Council has shared a thread of tweets to explain the seriousness of the COVID-19. The councilmen wrote about the incident that occurred in November 1970 in the city of Florence, when a 45-foot sperm whale washed up on one of the beaches.

The authorities were confused about how to deal with the carcass and were left with three options -- let it decompose, bury it or blow it up using dynamite. To avoid the first two options, the authorities in Florence came to the conclusion of blowing up the whole sperm whale.

They used half a ton dynamite despite while being advised against using such a large quantity. The plan failed as soon as it started, with people running back to their homes to save their lives.

The tweet was shared to take three important lessons from the historical incident. These are:

1. Never ignore the advice given by experts as they always know what they talk about.

2. It is better to sit back home.

3. When a piece of expert advice is ignored, everything else gets covered up decaying whale blubber just like the 1970 incident.

Florence County replied to the tweets by saying that they can always learn lessons from the past.

