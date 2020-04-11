How a British Town is Using Oregon’s Exploding Whale Fiasco to Educate Public About Coronavirus

With the growing spread of coronavirus, it has become necessary to educate one and all about the risk that comes along the pandemic. To make the residents understand, a town in England is giving an example of 1970s exploding whale fiasco in Oregon.

The Doncaster Council has shared a thread of tweets to explain the seriousness of the COVID-19. The councilmen wrote about the incident that occurred in November 1970 in the city of Florence, when a 45-foot sperm whale washed up on one of the beaches.

The authorities were confused about how to deal with the carcass and were left with three options -- let it decompose, bury it or blow it up using dynamite. To avoid the first two options, the authorities in Florence came to the conclusion of blowing up the whole sperm whale.

In November 1970, officials in Oregon, USA decided to blow up a rotting whale carcass. The whole thing went horribly wrong.



Why do we bring this up? Well, this story can teach us 3 things about #coronavirus ⬇️

The story begins when a 45-foot sperm whale washed up on the beach in Florence, Oregon on 9 November 1970.



Here it is:

There was some debate amongst locals about what to do with it.



1️⃣ Although unpleasant, they could leave it to decompose.



2️⃣ They could try and chop it up and bury it (again, not pleasant)



3️⃣ They could blow it up with dynamite and hope that seagulls ate all the small chunks.

It was decided that leaving the whale to decompose would be too unpleasant in the short term.



No one wants the smell of rotting sperm whale when they're eating their Christmas dinner.

Fortunately, at least for the purposes of this history lesson, they chose option 3.



They would blow up the whale.

They used half a ton dynamite despite while being advised against using such a large quantity. The plan failed as soon as it started, with people running back to their homes to save their lives.

Very quickly, the short-sightedness of the plan became evident.



The huge amount of dynamite sent massive chunks of blubber flying through the chilly air, and it rained down around the terrified onlookers.

The overwhelming smell sent people running for their homes as rotting whale plopped down around them.



The situation was dangerous - a car was even crushed by a huge lump of blubber a quarter of a mile away.

The tweet was shared to take three important lessons from the historical incident. These are:

1. Never ignore the advice given by experts as they always know what they talk about.

2. It is better to sit back home.

3. When a piece of expert advice is ignored, everything else gets covered up decaying whale blubber just like the 1970 incident.

1️⃣ DON’T IGNORE THE ADVICE THAT EXPERTS GIVE YOU.



1️⃣ DON'T IGNORE THE ADVICE THAT EXPERTS GIVE YOU.

They know what they're talking about.

2️⃣ Sometimes, it’s better to just sit at home and do nothing than go outside and do something ridiculous.



Let nature take its course. — Doncaster Council (@MyDoncaster) April 6, 2020

3️⃣ When you ignore expert advice and act like an idiot, you cover everyone else with decaying whale blubber. #StayHome and stop being selfish.



— Doncaster Council (@MyDoncaster) April 6, 2020

Florence County replied to the tweets by saying that they can always learn lessons from the past.