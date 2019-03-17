How a Cat and Two Dogs Plotted to 'Take Over' an Apartment Building in Broad Daylight

there’s a... cat and two dogs knocking on my apartment door? like inside the building what do I do omg — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

I tried to go hang out in the entryway but the cat SLIPPED IN without my noticing I had to check my own video for evidence dkfjekskdjalen pic.twitter.com/oQOjp5PxUU — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

yeah this cat is settling the fuck in help pic.twitter.com/2p0e7FDxRu — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

ok so the apartment above mine had a wide open door which is where they came from. I got the dogs inside (but just heard a glass shattering noise so yikes?) No idea how to herd this cat upstairs — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

ok crucial development I’m STRESSED pic.twitter.com/e8iz134a9M — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

ok I’m afraid of them getting out of the building so I’m just gonna chill with all parties involved until owners or building management shows up pic.twitter.com/kX2FmQOawG — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

these are the masterminds I’m up against by the way look at this shit pic.twitter.com/A4fXZ3rTo1 — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

dogs have been briefly subdued by a second door now there’s just this one to deal with pic.twitter.com/RtelWs3GfR — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

never-fucking-mind to that last update pic.twitter.com/itO5oURbwC — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

NO OFFENSE BUT DOES ANYONE ELSE LIVE IN THIS BUILDING — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

finally met a human ally. “how long have you been dealing with this situation?” she asked. my god — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

I really am kinda stressed bc I don’t want to do anything wrong by these animals! but at least one character in this messy cast is feeling pretty chill pic.twitter.com/461SZ9JEtQ — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

literally everyone is asleep. cat’s asleep. dogs napping. I’m just praying the owners show up soon! leaving a note pic.twitter.com/d0JpYIsdlr — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

OH BLESS some actual dog owners who know what they’re doing showed up I have REINFORCEMENTS — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

they have leashes and toys and food I’m SAVED — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

the dogs and cat are ok right now but I’m flagging down every single person who walks into this building like “oy, mista! you they dad?” — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

LMAO the other dog owners thought they could simply put the dogs in their apartment and close the door!! just heard “it’s like Jurassic Park” from the hall trust me I know!!! — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

THIS IS A CLOWN SHOW!! the dog owner found a way to tie the door shut, but did so before the cat was in. they went to take the cat inside the apartment but the dogs have now LOCKED US OUT — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

SCREAMING WE FINALLY WANT THEM TO OPEN THE DOOR AND NOW THEY WONT — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

that’s the end for now y’all my roommate will be taking over my watchful shift and I NEED to eat! that shaved a year off my life but I hope someone out there had fun smh — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

Hi twitter! I just wanted to let y’all know I finally got home and the pets are with their owners who seem lovely. they’re safe and I’m muting this thread 😅 thanks for spending a weird day with me! — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 17, 2019

Have you considered maybe those aren’t dogs but really clever, really tiny burglars casing the place? — Jennifer Ansbach (@JenAnsbach) March 16, 2019

This Homeward Bound reboot is lit! https://t.co/YeRUM4pf5k — Jawnathan Van Ness (@shibuyadreams) March 16, 2019

this thread was self care — Fran Tirado (@fransquishco) March 16, 2019

