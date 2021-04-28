How a Cop's Timely Response to Blood Requirement SOS Saved Varanasi Woman's Life

During the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the contribution of frontline workers has been immense. The efforts put in by the medical staff and the police at this time have saved many lives. In a recent heroic act, a police personnel donated blood at a cancer hospital in Varanasi to save a woman’s life. The information about this noble act was shared by Varanasi Police on their Twitter handle. The police informed that the personnel named Rajeev Singh got to know about the blood requirement through a WhatsApp group.

After learning about the urgent need for blood, Rajeev rushed to the hospital and donated blood to save Bina Devi’s life. The police department has lauded this act by Rajeev and has appreciated his swift action. Netizens too have been impressed by the policeman’s noble act and have been sharing their praises and good wishes for him in the comments section of the post.

Here is a look at some of the reactions:

Varanasi Police have also been using their Twitter handle to debunk fake news that is being spread online. The police department more than often calls out individuals who share wrong information on the internet. A personnel in an interview with news agency ANI said that cases are being registered against such anti-social elements and adequate action will be taken against them, after a thorough investigation is carried out.

Police Commissioner of Varanasi, Satish Ganesh has also shared a graphic, through which he has urged people to wear a double mask. In the graphic, one can see a man sporting a surgical mask.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police had taken to Twitter to urge people to stay indoors till the time the pandemic does not subside. The team had used cards of iconic singers and bands to covey the important message.

