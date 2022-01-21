How a Facebook Post Helped a Chennai Transwoman Find Her Feet as an Entrepreneur

Members from the transgender community in India still face social stigma and it was evident from the Facebook post, Shaina Banu, a transwoman from Chennai made last year. She runs an eatery called ‘Transgender Tasty Hut’ near Chennai Egmore and she was disappointed when she hardly got customers. However, after her post went viral, people thronged to her eatery. She thanked everyone for their support.

In the Facebook post , she wrote: ‘If an eatery has been run by men or women, this society would give a visit. But will you people come to an eatery that is run by a transwoman? Then why does this society blame us in a context that we people don’t earn by hard work?" As the post went viral, many activists and YouTubers, including influencers made Transgender Tasty Hut popular which drew customers from all corners of the state. With social media stepping up for Shaina, business seems to be picking up gradually. Taking to social media again, Shaina thanked and expressed gratitude to all those who shared her post. “After battling years of ostracisation, I have finally begun something on my own which isn’t easy; now I like it all the more to belong to this community," Shaina said.

With the help from Sembaruthy Thirunangaigal Self Help Group and a Private College, Shaina has found her life’s purpose with her entrepreneurial venture. It was a result of years of emotional turmoil and economic hardships. She has become a role model for anyone who is struggling to make a living with dignity.

Last year, the Tamil Nadu government appointed a transwoman, Narthaki Nataraj, as a member of the state development policy committee. Narthaki Nataraj was also the first transwoman to have been honoured with Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award in 2019, for her contribution in the field of Bharatanatyam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.