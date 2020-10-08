BUZZ

How a Fly Became The Showstopper of the Kamala Harris-Mike Pence Debate

Image credits: AP/Twitter.

A fly landed on Mike Pence's head during the Vice Presidential debate. That's all people could focus on from that point onwards.

Buzz Staff

It wasn't in a cup, it wasn't in a pot, but a fly still became the most interesting thing in the Kamala Harris-Mike Pence Vice Presidential debate late on Wednesday night.

The Harris-Pence debate saw a flurry of situations unfold over important issues, but was less chaotic than the Biden-Trump debate.

Senator Kamala Harris branded the response to the Covid-19 pandemic under Donald Trump as the "greatest failure" of any US administration, as the debate between her and Vice President Mike Pence opened on Wednesday. But Pence fired back by accusing Harris of undermining public confidence in a future coronavirus vaccine through her attacks on Trump's credibility. "The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country," Harris, running mate to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, said

Towards the end of the debate, a tiny common house fly flew over, landed on Pence's crisp white hair, and essentially stole the show.

Aa the insect took up residence on Pence’s white hair, the social media firestorm was immediate — and intense. It easily created more, well, buzz than nearly anything else that occurred.

“That’s not on your TV. It’s on his head,” tweeted MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. “The fly knows,” tweeted author Stephen King. Others joked about the creature perhaps getting stuck in hair spray — or possibly now being a prime candidate for coronavirus testing.

In fact, the Joe Biden campaign also turned their attention to it.

We're now waiting for the official fly on Mike Pence's head stan account.

