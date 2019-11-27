How a Group of Architects Is Cycling from Bombay to Goa to Raise Awareness about Child Cancer

Christmas is time for cheer and Yuletide festivities. A group of architects, however, has decided to ring in Christmas on a more solemn note this year by helping children with cancer.

The creative team of Magic Oxide DesignStudio’s will ring in the upcoming year by cycling from Mumbai to Goa to raise funds for children suffering from the degenerative disease.

Mrinmoy Chang, who heads Magic Oxide DesignStudio and the rest of his team plan on completing the distance 587 off kilometers to raise funds for St. Judes India ChildCare Centres (St. Judes), an organization that works with children battling cancer.

Chang himself is a veteran and a fitness enthusiast, and his team is also well-prepared and trained for the kind of high-energy activity they have signed up for.

“We wanted to raise funds for a tangible cause where we can see with our own eyes the difference we are able to make,” says Mrinmoy about their choice to raise money for.

The hospital they've picked St. Judes, is an organization that has centres in eight cities across India and works with needy children battling cancer. The organization offers ‘a home away home’ to children who come for cancer treatment to bigger cities. They provide these children, and their parents, with accommodation, nutritious food, education, transport, counselling sessions and music and yoga therapies at no cost while they are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Other than just spreading awareness among the people they know, the team also wants to urge other people to contribute to their cause.

While most of people are already trained in such, for a few its their first time. The nine member group which is a mix of graphic designers, architects and interior designers, plan on cycling the distance in approximately four days covering 150kms per day through rough hilly terrain, lush Ghats and scenic coastal route which traverses through forests and sandy beaches.

