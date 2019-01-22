English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
How a Group of Muslims are Feeding TSA as US Government Shutdown Continues For 32nd Day
In a great gesture, two different Muslim communities got together to buy pizzas and samosas for travel security agents at the airports as they remain unpaid with the US government shut down.
"Desperate times calls for desperate measures," may be how the saying goes, but reality shows us that desperate times bring out the best in people, through random acts of kindness.
A good example of this would probably be this: A group of Muslims is delivering pizzas and samosas to federal agents as the US government shutdown continues.
It has been thirty-two days since the President of the United States, Donald Trump began the US government shut down. Since January 11, no federal worker, including TSA have been given a pay-check. Travel Security Agents play a crucial job at airports.
A group from the Muslim community of Minneapolis recently delivered 80 Pizzas & 200 Samosa to Federal employees at Minneapolis Airport, who have been working without pay.
This great gesture didn't go unnoticed. Another group, who is part of the Muslim Coalition of Connecticut, recreated the same in JFK airport!
Khan also shared in his post how, "Everytime I fly, these guys have to do extra work to get me the boarding pass as my name is one of the most common names."
Trump has made several Islamophobic and problematic stataments about Muslims before.
This move by the Muslim community isn't the only kind gesture in the face of the government shutdown. Canada air traffic controllers also bought hundreds of pizzas for the US air traffic agents who continued to work without their pay.
