How a Gujarat Engineer Connected with SpaceX Crew Dragon Astronauts and Got Them to Respond

Adhir Saiyadh, a Gujarat-based engineer and radio enthusiast, was explaining how to connect to the International Space Station to a student.

He ended up connecting with Crew Dragon astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on SpaceX's maiden spaceflight instead.

According to a report by ANI, Saiyadh was trying to reach the ISS when he got a response from Crew Dragon.

Gujarat: Adhir Saiyadh, a ham radio enthusiast from Ahmedabad, got a response from SpaceX Crew Dragon's astronauts while trying to connect with International Space Station; says,"I was on video call with a student explaining how to connect to ISS, it was then that I got response" pic.twitter.com/QdqnP7u4wq — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

A report by Ahmedabad Mirror reveals that Saiyadh got connected to the astronauts when they were holding an interactive session on NASA TV viewers.

He was on the phone with a friend who asked if it was possible to connect to the ISS. Saiyadh knew that the capsule would be passing over India at that time and decided to try his luck.

Saiyadh told ANI that this made him feel like he was also a part of history and the response felt personal because it was Hurley whom he connected with.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX created history last weekend by flying its first-ever human spaceflight mission. Present on-board were NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, who flew in the Crew Dragon to the International Space Station (ISS).

The SpaceX Crew Dragon is also the first time in 11 years that astronauts have been launched into space in an American rocket from American soil.