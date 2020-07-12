How a Line from JK Rowling's 'Harry Potter' Helped a Man Fulfill His Desire to Transition into a Woman

JK Rowling’s famous Harry Potter series has always been more than just a story. The way in which it has touched the lives of people can best be described by the kind of freedom they have got because of the series.

According to a report published in The Guardian, a person who was born as a boy could finally transition into living and being a woman in the year 2014.

Born as Timothy Chappell, she spent her childhood and a significant part of her adulthood as a boy/man. When Timothy was five years old in 1969, he had asked his mother if he could go to his class dressed as a girl, the answer most of us would expect was 'WHY'. Now, Sophie Grace recalls, "My mother looked at me, and there was both terror and fury in her eyes. And she said to me: why?"

Timothy finally transitioned into a woman in 2014. He had, in fact, also got married and had four children. Emphasising upon her feeling after the transition, she said, "For decades I’d hated myself, hidden who I was. But in the end it simply didn’t work, and the wonderful thing about transitioning was that I was able to finally stand up and say: this is who I truly am."

Many would wonder what made her take the big step, the answer to which she says was a line from Harry Potter among other things.

As per the UK professor, it was a line in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone that triggered her. She said: "The mirror of Erised... struck me as a really heartbreaking image for my own condition."

For the unversed, in the Harry Potter series, The Mirror of Erised is a magical mirror that shows you the deepest, most desperate desire of your heart.