How a New York Doctor Collected 650 Tablets so Covid-19 Patients Can See Their Families

How a New York Doctor Collected 650 Tablets so Covid-19 Patients Can See Their Families

She had heard from her colleagues about how coronavirus patients were dying alone in isolation wards, most of them without biding adieu to their family and friends.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 12:08 PM IST
A doctor in New York had a special request for her birthday this year, which fell on a date when the world was struggling with Covid-19 pandemic. Ee Tay requested her friends on Facebook to donate used iPad and other tablets for the Covid-19 patients to be used to say final goodbyes to their kin.

Tay had heard from her colleagues about how coronavirus patients were dying alone in isolation wards, most of them without biding adieu to their family and friends, the Huffingtonpost reported.

The doctor said that her colleagues at times use their own phones to contact the patients’ family members on their behalf to see each other one final time. But this is not possible always as the hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and hospital staff is busy attending the patients.


To bring a ray of hope in times of despair, Tay took to Facebook few days before her birthday and asked people to send over their out-of-use iPads and other tablet devices for the patients. She wanted to collect some 150 such devices.

“Happy birthday to me? Sure, just send me a tablet,” she wrote in the April 2 post.

People responded warmly to her wish and with some donation from

the Bank of New York Mellon, Tay managed to get some 650 tablets to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue.

“Birthday wish fulfilled!” an ecstatic Tay wrote on April 8. “You all opened your hearts and poured your generosity into my requests by sending me what you could. I received so many tablets, both new and used, which will help heal and ease the pain when patients are in the hospital.”

Some people also sent Android phones which will be passed on to financially struggling families who don’t have devices to communicate with their sick loved ones.


