Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
How a Picture of 'Mini Mufflerman' Won the Internet Before AAP Swept the Delhi Assembly Polls
The photograph shows the toddler dressed as Kejriwal, with an AAP cap, a painted-on moustache, a maroon pullover, and of course, the muffler.
Image credits: AAP/Twitter.
Ahead of its impending victory in Delhi Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted a photo of a toddler dressed as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, sporting his trademark muffler and cap.
The post grabbed the eye balls of Netizens who, called the toddler 'Mini Mufflerman'.
The photograph shows the toddler dressed as Kejriwal, with an AAP cap, a painted-on moustache, a maroon pullover, and of course, the muffler.
"Mufflerman," wrote AAP while tweeting the image with a smiley face emoji.
Mufflerman 😄 pic.twitter.com/OX6e8o3zay— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020
As the post went viral, social media was abuzz with reactions.
He will be the CM one day. 😍#DelhiResults Mophlar Men pic.twitter.com/oFrpjKgQY4— Pramod Gupta (@PramodG96346806) February 11, 2020
Meanwhile @ArvindKejriwal smiling seeing this☺ https://t.co/Z7FhYc1llY pic.twitter.com/pChX2yq6Zb— Sagar Gupta (@sagar_gg) February 11, 2020
Pic of the day https://t.co/Pc1Dely5gb— Haseeb khan (@_haseeb_khan) February 11, 2020
The cutest CM .... 😁☺ https://t.co/L0mTi7fCvq— Tushki (@ktushki) February 11, 2020
Children know best! #Mufflerman https://t.co/1tOWRYkCjq— Keith J Fernandez (@withazed) February 11, 2020
Soon after the AAP's landslide victory at the Delhi Assembly polls, the viral picture became almost a 'face' for the victory.
(With inputs from IANS.)
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Harsh Goenka Compares This 'Snoopy' Dog with Neighbours in Hilarious Video, Wins Twitter
- 'Neeche se Dekho': Twitter Trolls Congress after it Wins Zero Seats in Delhi Elections
- Watch: AAP Supporters Dance to Manoj Tiwari's 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' after Kejriwal's Delhi Sweep
- With WhatsApp Pay on Your Phone, Will You Still use Paytm, Phonepe And Google Pay?
- Coronavirus Outbreak Could See China's Smartphone Sales Reduce by 50% in Q1