How a Picture of 'Mini Mufflerman' Won the Internet Before AAP Swept the Delhi Assembly Polls

Ahead of its impending victory in Delhi Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted a photo of a toddler dressed as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, sporting his trademark muffler and cap.

The post grabbed the eye balls of Netizens who, called the toddler 'Mini Mufflerman'.

The photograph shows the toddler dressed as Kejriwal, with an AAP cap, a painted-on moustache, a maroon pullover, and of course, the muffler.

"Mufflerman," wrote AAP while tweeting the image with a smiley face emoji.

As the post went viral, social media was abuzz with reactions.

He will be the CM one day. 😍#DelhiResults Mophlar Men pic.twitter.com/oFrpjKgQY4 — Pramod Gupta (@PramodG96346806) February 11, 2020

Pic of the day https://t.co/Pc1Dely5gb — Haseeb khan (@_haseeb_khan) February 11, 2020

Soon after the AAP's landslide victory at the Delhi Assembly polls, the viral picture became almost a 'face' for the victory.

(With inputs from IANS.)

