How a Psychologist is Baffling TikTok Users by Showing Them Bright Colours in Black and White Video

A clinical psychologist from Ringwood in Hampshire has claimed to trick her TikTok followers into seeing colours in a black and white video. Famous for her motivational content and videos related to mental health, Dr Julie Smith has 2.2 million followers on her TikTok account. According to the Mirror, the doctor in her recent video can be seen sitting outdoors with a white cross taped on her head. She challenges the viewers that they will experience a negative ‘afterimage’.

She says, “I’m going to trick your brain into seeing colour where there is none.”

The black and white video is then transformed into high contrast by Julie who later asks her followers to keep their focus on the cross.

The doctor goes on to say that by freezing the attention on the cross, the viewers’ brain will do “something incredible". She explains that when the receptors in our eyes are overexposed, certain colors cause the brain to see inverted hues on the appearance of a black and white image.

While repeatedly asking the viewers to keep focusing on the cross, the doctor claims that when the video will switch to black and white, they will be able to see brighter colours. One can notice that when the video returns to a black and white theme, different colours appear for some time.

The video, which has more than 55,000 likes and thousands of responses, amazed the curious minds. A viewer mentioned that it happened for a split second. Another user said his mind was blown after watching the video multiple times.

However, there were also a lot of netizens who were less than impressed by the doctor’s psychological trick and said it did not work for them.

Afterimage is an optical illusion in which an image continues to appear before our eyes even after exposure to the original image has ended.

