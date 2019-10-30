How a 'Meme' on 20 Million Trees Turned into YouTuber Mr Beast's Fight Against Climate Change

Climate change is real and what better way to combat the menace than by planting more trees, right? 20 million of them across the planet to be precise.

This is exactly what YouTube personality Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is up to these days. Popular for his philanthropic work on the video-sharing website, the 21-year-old has made a career out of recording and uploading videos that are outrageously larger than life and equally fulfilling to watch.

From opening a free car dealership to tipping gold bars to waitresses to starting the world's first free store to donating thousands of dollars to online streamers - the outlandish videos and Jimmy's countless charitable acts have catapulted "Mr Beast" channel to one of the biggest creators on the platform in no time.

Fittingly enough, Mr Beast's fans first started it out as a meme, "spamming" Jimmy with thousands of posts and comments across Reddit, Twitter, YouTube, urging him to plant 20 million trees to celebrate his 20m subscriber milestone on YouTube.

Reddit really wants me to plant 20 million trees. pic.twitter.com/peGsq3eBjO — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) May 23, 2019

Several months and 5 million more subscribers later, Mr Beast has now taken it up as his "biggest project ever", to plant 20 million trees with #TeamTree fundraiser launched on his kickoff video. With every dollar donated, a tree will be planted assures Mr Beast in the video.

Just to be clear we all realize 20 million trees won’t fix climate change. But at the end of the day 20 million more trees is better then 0! We want to take action because doing nothing is how we got here! — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 27, 2019

In the project video that has already been viewed 25m times since October 26, Mr Beast teamed up with former NASA engineer and current YouTuber Mark Rober.

Mark Rober is already doing his bit towards the planet by planting trees using drones.

But the combined effort wasn't enough. Despite calling out his fans to help him with the project, Mr Beast and his team could only manage to plant 1500 trees in a couple of days.

"Unfortunately, despite having a large number of people we came nowhere near to planting 20 million trees but I don't wanna let you guys down so I devised a plan where we can actually plant 20 million trees. But I need your help," Mr Beast informed in his project kickoff video.

"We only have one earth and it's important we take care of it." Referring to the recent wildfires, Mr Beast further added by saying, "Recently not so great things happening to forests and people just keep making fun of our generation for retweet activism and not doing something."

To achieve the goal of actually planting 20 million trees, Mr Beast teamed up with the Arbor Day Foundation, one of the largest non-profit conservation organizations in the world - dedicated to planting and nurturing trees.

With #TeamTree fundraiser, Mr Beast will contribute the money raised to Arbor Day Foundation, which will help him achieve his ultimate goal.

With thousands backing his project and big YouTubers such as MKBHD, The Slow Mo Guys, Jacksepticeye, Casey Neistat coming forth to push his noble cause, the fundraiser has already become a huge success in its initial days.

If you haven't heard about #TeamTrees please check it out. a YouTuber lead initiative to plant 20M trees, started by YouTube genius @MrBeastYT - it's about action not talk. 3M raised in its first day. $1 = 1 tree planted. https://t.co/hp2ofFEOTa — Casey Neistat (@Casey) October 26, 2019

have you guys checked out #teamtrees yet?? youtubers are banding together to plant 20M trees by 1/1/2020! every $1 donated plants a tree at https://t.co/MN9BXtEpZn 🌲🌳🌴 thanks to @MrBeastYT, @MarkRober and more for leading this thang!! lets do it!! — Safiya Nygaard (@safiyajn) October 26, 2019

guys!! lets come together and plant some trees!! every $1 plants 1 tree!! the goal is $20 million dollars so every donation counts🔥https://t.co/ZHILxNu0X3 go here👆🏼@MrBeastYT retweet to spread awareness and do your part or 7 years of bad luck — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 26, 2019

The TeamTrees Livestream is happening RIGHT NOW! Every $1 donated is one tree planted! #TeamTreeshttps://t.co/aFZHCC8YaD — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) October 27, 2019

So much so that even Space X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is invested in the project.

The trees are being planted on every continent except Antarctica and the kind of trees planted depends where they are planted. Arbor Day plants trees that are native to their surroundings :) https://t.co/W2ItuwU418 — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 28, 2019

YouTube, too, has shown a keen interest in the global project, as #TeamTree has become a trending hashtag on its platform with many joining hands towards a common goal.

Creators are joining together with a goal: to raise $20 million dollars to plant 20 million trees by 2020#teamtrees Get involved at https://t.co/HWnMfdbnwq 🌲 pic.twitter.com/43i1BnDzVU — B🎃🎃Tube (@YouTube) October 25, 2019

The trees planting activity will commence from January 1, 2020, and be completed no later than December 2022, teamtrees.org states.

Where will the trees be planted?

"Due to the sheer volume of trees planted (20 million), they will be planted in a variety of forests on public and private lands in areas of great need. Many of these forests will be state and national forests managed by government agencies. The goal is to plant trees on every continent not named Antarctica!" the website states.

At the time of writing this, over 6 million dollars have been raised and you can see the live count here: teamtrees.org. 6 million dollars = 6 million trees.

The noble project has also inspired a bunch of ideas that fans want Mr Beast to put into reality in the near-future.

"2019: (Mr Beast) Planting 20 million trees!

2020: (Mr Beast) Cleaning 20 million pounds of trash in the ocean!" wrote one commenter.

"2019: planting 20 million trees

2020: ending world hunger

2021: establishing world peace"

You can watch Mr Beast's #TeamTrees challenge video here:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.